Man, 32, arrested in connection with assault in Aberdeen

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault in Aberdeen.

The 32-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident, which saw a 47-year-old man taken to hospital.

It happened on Don Street near the Brig o’ Balgownie early this afternoon.

Part of the street closest to the bridge was taped off earlier today, with a police van and police car visible at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a 47-year-old man on Don Street, Aberdeen, that police were called to around 12.55pm.

“The injured man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and police inquiries are continuing.”