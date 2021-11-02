Police concerns for Michael Burr missing from Lumphanan in Aberdeenshire

Police are appealing for information regarding a man who has not been heard from since he went missing from the Lumphanan area of Aberdeenshire.

Micheal Burr, 56, has not been heard from since 3pm on Tuesday, November 2.

Mr Burr is described as being about 6ft 2ins, of stocky build with short shaved hair and clean shaven.

When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

He also has access to a white Ford transit van with the registration number SP58 LR0.

It is not known what direction he may have travelled.

Inspector Andrew Sharp said: “We are becoming concerned about Michael and ask anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.

“Likewise if you have seen the van described please let us know.”

If you have information please call 101, quoting incident number 2721 of Tuesday, November, 2021.