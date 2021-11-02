Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Police concerns for Michael Burr missing from Lumphanan in Aberdeenshire

By Ross Hempseed
02/11/2021, 8:24 pm Updated: 02/11/2021, 9:00 pm

Police are appealing for information regarding a man who has not been heard from since he went missing from the Lumphanan area of Aberdeenshire.

Micheal Burr, 56, has not been heard from since 3pm on Tuesday, November 2.

Mr Burr is described as being about 6ft 2ins, of stocky build with short shaved hair and clean shaven.

When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

He also has access to a white Ford transit van with the registration number SP58 LR0.

It is not known what direction he may have travelled.

Inspector Andrew Sharp said: “We are becoming concerned about Michael and ask anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.

“Likewise if you have seen the van described please let us know.”

If you have information please call 101, quoting incident number 2721 of Tuesday, November, 2021.