Police appealing for information to trace missing man last seen in Aberdeen

Officers in Aberdeen are appealing for help to trace a missing man.

David Pickavance, 29, who is from Wokingham in England, was last seen around 4.55pm yesterday afternoon in the Cornhill area of Aberdeen.

He is described as white, around 5ft 11ins and of slim build with short dark-coloured hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a green polo top, brown trousers and a brown hooded jacket.

Sergeant Allan Masson said: “Our searches and inquiries are continuing today to trace David.

“We are simply concerned for his wellbeing and safety and would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact officers at Kittybrewster through 101 quoting reference number 2730 of 16th September 2019.”