Police appeal for witnesses after man, 50, suffers facial injuries in Aberdeen assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after 50-year-old man was taken to hospital with facial injuries following an assault in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at around 12.30am on Sunday August 11, at Lochnagar Road in Torry.

Extensive inquiries have been ongoing since the incident was reported including house-to-house, however officers are now asking any members of the public who have information which could assist to get in touch.

Officers want to trace a man described as being around 18 to 20-years-old who was wearing dark clothing.

PC Tom Bashforth, of the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU), who is leading inquiries, said: “Although the assault happened in the early hours of the morning, we believe the area was busy with people.

“I urge anyone with information or who saw anything unusual or suspicious to contact us on 101 using reference number 0432 of Aug 11.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”