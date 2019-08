Police are looking to trace the owner of a kitten found on an Aberdeen street.

The kitten was found on Gladstone Place at around 8pm last night and police are appealing for its owners to get in touch.

A police statement said: “The kitten, who we have named Gladys, is the with us at Queen Street Police Station and is already proving very popular with officers and staff.

“If you believe this is your cat, please call 101 and quote incident 3634 of 13 August. Proof of ownership will be required.”

