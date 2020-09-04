Police appeal to trace missing Paisley teenager thought to be in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing teenager believed to be in Aberdeen.

Jordyn Lepkowski, 16, was last seen at about 5.35am on Thursday August 27 when he left Paisley to head to Aberdeen.

He is from the Paisley area but has connections in Aberdeen.

Sergeant John McOuat said: “Jordyn normally resides in Paisley however it is believed he is back in Aberdeen staying with friends.

“We are keen to trace Jordyn to ensure that he is safe and well.”

Jordyn is described as being five foot seven inches tall, white with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie top, white t-shirt, blue jogging trousers, black jacket, white and black baseball hat with black and white trainers.

Anyone who has seen Jordyn should call the police on 101 quoting incident 2184 of the 3rd September 2020.