Police appeal to trace missing north-east woman Elizabeth Donald, 76

Police are appealing for help to trace a 76-year-old woman who has been reported missing from her north-east home.

Elizabeth Donald, from the Elgin area, was last seen at 9am today leaving Dundee Railway Station.

She is described as 5ft 5ins height, grey short hair, slim build and last seen wearing denim blue trousers, black patterned rain jacket, blue shoes and wearing glasses.

She was also in possession of a white and brown suitcase and a small grey handbag.

A police statement said: “Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Elizabeth or has seen a female fitting the description of Elizabeth is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting inc number 2097 of 9th June 2019, or speak with any police officer.”

