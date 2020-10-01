Show Links
Police appeal to trace missing north-east man last seen driving a black Audi A5

by David Walker
01/10/2020, 7:41 am Updated: 01/10/2020, 7:45 am
Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing north-east man.

Derek Simpson, 35, was last seen at about 9pm last night driving his black Audi A5, registration number SY63 DPO.

He went missing from near Fyvie.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact 101, referencing number 2729491020.