Police appeal to trace missing Aberdeen woman

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing Aberdeen woman who was last seen yesterday night.

Nicola Tennant, 37, has been reported missing. She was last seen at about 9.40pm in the Marchburn Drive area of Aberdeen.

Nicola is described as a white woman, about 5ft 9in, with a slim build and long red hair in a bun.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black jacket with turquoise lining, black leggings and black trainers.

Sergeant Fiona Duncan, of Bucksburn Police Office, said: “I urge anyone who has seen Nicola, or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 0205 of 26 November.”