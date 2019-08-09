Police appeal to trace missing Aberdeen man after overturned car found abandoned on north-east road

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing man after a car was found abandoned and overturned on a north-east road.

Keith Roger, 52, has been reported missing from Aberdeen and is thought to live in the Gordon Street area.

A Ford Ka he has accessed to was found to be involved in a collision this morning.

Officers were called to the scene on the B993 Kemnay and Monymusk road at 5.05am.

Police have said there are concerns for Mr Roger’s welfare.

He is described as 5ft 10ins tall and has grey/white balding hair.

Police dogs were spotted at the scene this morning to help find the missing man.

A helicopter has been drafted in to help search for Mr Roger.

A Police Scotland said: “The Coastguard has helped with a quick air search to see if anything can be spotted.

“Officers are appealing for assistance to trace Keith Roger, aged 52, who is currently missing from Aberdeen.

“Mr Roger lives in the Gordon Street area of Aberdeen however a vehicle he had access to was found to have been involved in a single vehicle collision on the B993 road at Kemnay this morning at 5.05am.

“There is concern for Mr Roger’s welfare.

“Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0547 of 9 August.”