Police appeal to trace missing 17-year-old in Aberdeenshire

North-east police have launched an appeal to trace a 17-year-old who has been reported missing from Ballater.

Byron Brandie was reported missing in the early hours of this morning, however, he was sighted earlier this evening in Torphins.

He is described as being white, 5ft 2 in height and of medium build.

Byron has dark hair which is short at the side and longer on top.

Sergeant Gary Garrow said: “Byron was last seen this evening around 5pm in the Torphins area of Aberdeenshire.

“He is thought to be wearing a dark coloured baseball cap, dark jumper with a black gilliet over the top, blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms and white trainers. He is carrying a black Adidas backpack.

“We just want to make sure Byron is safe and well and so would ask anyone who knows where he is or who may have seen him today, to get in touch.

“We’d also ask Byron himself to get in contact with police or his family as soon as possible.”

Anybody with any information of Byron’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.