Police appeal to trace driver of van involved in north-east crash

Officers are appealing for a van driver to come forward after a crash in Peterhead.
The incident happened on September 17 at the town’s Meethill Road, Longside Road and Windmill Road roundabout.
A white van and a purple car collided and police are keen to speak to the driver of the van.
Anyone who witnessed the crash should call 101 and quote ref 1403 of 19/09.
— Aberdeenshire North Police (@ShireNPolice) September 25, 2020
