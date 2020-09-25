Show Links
Police appeal to trace driver of van involved in north-east crash

by Ana Da Silva
25/09/2020, 9:36 am Updated: 25/09/2020, 9:46 am
Officers are appealing for a van driver to come forward after a crash in Peterhead.

The incident happened on September 17 at the town’s Meethill Road, Longside Road and Windmill Road roundabout.

A white van and a purple car collided and police are keen to speak to the driver of the van.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call 101 and quote ref 1403 of 19/09.

 