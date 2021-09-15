Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Police appeal to help trace owner of lost dog found in Turriff

By Michelle Henderson
15/09/2021, 7:34 am
Officers in Aberdeenshire are appealing for the public's help in reuniting a lost dog with its owner. 
Officers in Aberdeenshire are appealing for the public's help in reuniting a lost dog with its owner. 

Officers in Aberdeenshire are appealing for the public’s help in reuniting a lost dog with its owner.

The playful dog is currently being cared for by officers at Banff police office.

He was found wandering near Morrison Motors in Turriff around 1.30am this morning.

Taking to social media, officers said: “There’s only so much time we can give up to his demands for tummy rubs.”

Anyone who knows who he belongs to is asked to call police on 101.