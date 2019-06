Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man from the north-east.

Iain Hutcheon has been reported missing from his home in Keith.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “He was last seen about 11.00pm on Tuesday and at that time he was wearing black jeans, a navy top with a green collar and work boots.

“He also has access to a black Mitsubishi Lancer motor car SG08 KFO.

“Anybody who sights Iain or his car are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”