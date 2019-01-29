Police appeal to help trace missing north-east man Paul Smith

Police have launched an appeal to help trace a missing north-east man.

Paul Smith, 21, was reported missing from the St Margaret’s Crescent area of Lossiemouth today.

Paul is described as being 5’7’’ and has brown short hair. He normally wears jeans, a dark hooded top and white trainers, although it is not known what he was last wearing.

Searches with police dogs are ongoing and officers are also searching between Lossiemouth and Burghead.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter