Police appeal to help trace missing Aberdeen woman

Police in Aberdeen are appealing for information to help trace a woman who has been missing since Friday.

Paula Buchan is missing from the Torry area of the city, and was last seen there at about 8pm on Friday.

She has not been seen or heard from since then and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

The 45-year-old is described as five foot four inches tall with a heavy build and short blonde/fair hair.

The last time she was seen she was wearing a black bubble style North Face jacket, blue denim jeans and white trainers.

Sergeant Chris Wilson, of the Torry Community Policing Team, said: “Along with Paula’s family, officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and are keen to locate her as soon as possible.

“I urge anyone who knows of her current whereabouts or has seen someone matching the description to contact police immediately.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3761 of 10 April 2020.”