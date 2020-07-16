Police appeal to help trace missing Aberdeen woman

Officers are appealing for information to help trace a woman missing from Aberdeen.

Kayleigh Craib was last seen at around 7pm on Wednesday, July 15, in the Oldtown Place area.

The 27-year-old is described as being around 5ft 8ins, slim build and with long brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a blue jacket with brown fur around the hood and white lining, blue jeans and white trainers.

Sergeant Graeme Allan said: “As time passes, we are growing increasingly concerned for Kayleigh’s welfare and are eager to trace her as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Kayleigh or has information which could help us establish her whereabouts to contact us.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 2961 of 15 July.”