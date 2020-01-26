Police appeal to help trace missing Aberdeen man

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing Aberdeen man.

Allan Grant has been reported missing from the Westburn Road area of the city since Tuesday.

And officers are keen to trace the 43-year-old to confirm his wellbeing.

He is believed to be in the Deeside or Strathdon areas of Aberdeenshire and drives a silver Kia Sorento XS estate with the registration plate PX59 XZT.

Allan is described as 5ft 10in with brown receding hair.

The photograph is old and Allan is believed to have a full beard now.

If anyone has any information that can help officers trace Allan, contact police by calling 101 quoting incident 1915 of 24/01/2020.