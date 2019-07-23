Police appeal to help trace missing Aberdeen man Alistair Cunningham

A renewed appeal for a missing Aberdeen man has been launched.

Alistair Cunningham, 56, was reported missing after being last seen in the Cornhill area of Aberdeen at around 10pm on Sunday.

He is described as 5ft 5in, with blue eyes and brown/grey hair.

Inspector Graeme Penny said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Alistair’s welfare and want to trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.

“When he was last seen he was wearing a brown cardigan and blue jeans.

“We would ask that anyone who may have seen Alistair or have knowledge as to his whereabouts contact police.”

