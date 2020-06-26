Police appeal to help find missing Aberdeen man

Police are appealing for help to trace a man missing in Aberdeen.

Donald Wright, 42, was reported missing at 5.45pm yesterday.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins in height, of average build with blue eyes, a shaved head and grey stubble.

Donald has significant scarring to the back of his head, which is usually covered by a hat.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black cap, white t-shirt, black trousers, black jacket and trainers.

Sergeant Rae Christie, of the Tillydrone Community Policing Team, said: “We believe Donald is still likely to be within Aberdeen, however he is known to have family in the Glasgow area.

“We would like to ensure Donald is safe and urge anyone who knows his whereabouts or has any information that may assist us, to please call 101, quoting reference 3711 of 25 June.”