Police appeal to find missing Elgin man

Police are appealing for help to find a man missing from Elgin.
William Cabrera, 43, was last seen in the town yesterday.
He is described as 5ft 5ins, of medium build. When he was last seen he was wearing a distinctive hooded top.
Anyone with any information on his current whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting MPR2804921020.
