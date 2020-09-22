Police appeal to find missing man with links to Aberdeen pubs

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing man who frequents pubs in Aberdeen.

James Donnelly, 64, was last seen in the Inverurie Road area of the city at about 11.30am on Monday.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in in height with a slim build and dark greying hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black cap, blue zip-up jacket with a fur line, blue jeans and blue suede shoes.

Sergeant Stuart Stevenson from the North East Division said: “As time passes we are becoming increasingly concerned for James Donnelly’s welfare and safety and we are anxious to trace him safe and well.”

“He is known to travel by public transport and has links to the Staging Post pub in the Bucksburn area and pubs within the city centre of Aberdeen.

“Anyone who may have seen James Donnelly, or who has any information on his whereabouts please contact officers through 101 quoting reference number PS-20200922-1122.”