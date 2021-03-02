Show Links
Police appeal to find missing Fraserburgh teen

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing teenager from Fraserburgh.

Connor Alexander John Smith or Bowie has been reported missing from the Fraserburgh area.

The 17-year-old was last seen at about 5.10pm yesterday in the town.

He is described as being 5ft9, of a slim build with black curly thick hair and brown eyes.

Connor has no facial hair, wears thick black frame glasses and was last seen wearing a black top and black jogging trousers.

Connor Smith or Bowie

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident number 4118 of 01/03/21.