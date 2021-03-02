Police appeal to find missing Fraserburgh teen

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing teenager from Fraserburgh.

Connor Alexander John Smith or Bowie has been reported missing from the Fraserburgh area.

The 17-year-old was last seen at about 5.10pm yesterday in the town.

He is described as being 5ft9, of a slim build with black curly thick hair and brown eyes.

Connor has no facial hair, wears thick black frame glasses and was last seen wearing a black top and black jogging trousers.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident number 4118 of 01/03/21.