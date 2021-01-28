Police appeal to find missing Elgin pensioner

Police are appealing for help to find a pensioner reported missing from Elgin.

Ogilvie Smith has not been seen since 4pm today.

The 87-year-old was reported missing from the Hebenton Road area of Elgin.

He is described as 6 ft 2, of a medium build, and is balding with some grey hair.

Mr Grant is believed to be wearing a grey-coloured anorak and a flat cap.

If anyone has any information that can help track him down, then please call the police on 101, quoting incident number 2790 of 28/01/2021.