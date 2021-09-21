Police appeal to find missing Elgin man last seen two weeks ago

Police are making inquiries to trace a missing Elgin man who was last seen two weeks ago.

Graham McCausland, 65, went missing from his home address in Elgin.

He was last seen at around 8pm on Tuesday, September 7.

Police say the 65-year-old is known to frequent the Forres, Findhorn and Kinloss areas.

He is described as being 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and with short receding grey hair.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the man, or who may have any information to help the force safely trace him, to contact them on 101 quoting incident number PS -20210920-1202.

