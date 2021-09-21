Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police appeal to find missing Elgin man last seen two weeks ago

By Kirstin Tait
21/09/2021, 2:30 pm Updated: 21/09/2021, 2:53 pm
Police issued an appeal for Graham McCausland, who was last seen in Elgin on September 7.
Police are making inquiries to trace a missing Elgin man who was last seen two weeks ago.

Graham McCausland, 65, went missing from his home address in Elgin.

He was last seen at around 8pm on Tuesday, September 7.

Police say the 65-year-old is known to frequent the Forres, Findhorn and Kinloss areas.

He is described as being 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and with short receding grey hair.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the man, or who may have any information to help the force safely trace him, to contact them on 101 quoting incident number PS -20210920-1202.

In a statement, the police said: “Police are making inquiries to trace Graham McCausland who is missing from his home address in Elgin.

“Graham was last seen around 8pm on Tuesday September 7.

“Graham is known to frequent the Forres, Findhorn and Kinloss areas. He is described as being 5′ 8” tall, slim build, with short receding grey hair.

“If anyone has sighted Graham, or has information which may assist in safely tracing him, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number PS -20210920-1202. “