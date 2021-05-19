Police appeal to find missing Ballater woman Suzanne Dolan who may have two dogs with her

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing Ballater woman who is thought to have two dogs with her.

Suzanne Dolan was last seen in the Crathie area on Sunday.

She is believed to be driving a green Land Rover Freelander with the licence plate SR14 CHL and may have her two dogs with her, a spaniel and a Hungarian Vizsla.

The 47-year-old is described as being 5ft 7in, with long brown hair and has a Fife accent.

If you have seen Suzanne or have any information that may assist officers, please contact Police on 101 or via the website, quoting incident number PS-20210518-1165.