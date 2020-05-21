Police appeal over ‘threats’ incident in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Aberdeen in which threats were made.

Officers in Aberdeen are keen to hear from anyone who may has seen anything or have information about the incident on Urquhart Road and at the City Hospital last month.

A notice displayed in the nearby Sunny’s newsagent stated: “About 3.30pm on Monday April 20 an incident occurred on Urquhart Road and City Hospital where two white males in their 40s were arguing and threats have been made.

“If you have seen anything that may assist in the investigation, please contact me as soon as possible quoting the number CF0088600420.”

The notice is by a PC Wachala, and asks anyone with information to contact 101.

A police spokesman confirmed inquiries into the incident were ongoing.