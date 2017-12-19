Police appeal over suspicious blazes as shed and garage set alight

Police are seeking information after a shed and garage were set on fire.

The buildings were set alight around 2am last Friday in Elgin.

Nobody was hurt in the incidents but the shed, in the Glassgreen Brae area, was destroyed.

The garage at Duff Place sustained a small amount of damage.

Both incidents are being treated as suspicious and police are keeping an open mind as to whether they may be linked.

A broken-down white Ford Transit pick-up was also set alight on the B9012 Duffus to Elgin road close to Spynie Hospital, between 3pm on Thursday and 9am on Friday.

Local sergeant Robert Williams said: “Wilful fire-raising is completely irresponsible and dangerous.

“You don’t know how an incident will develop and you are risking people’s lives.

“And it will not be tolerated.

“I would urge anyone with information that could assist to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”