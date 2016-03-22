Police appeal after North-east community project vandalised

Police are appealing for witnesses after a community project was vandalised in a North-east town.

The incidents all happened in Balmedie between Wednesday, March 2, and Saturday, March 5.

The town’s Rangers Beach Hut, sheds and a poly tunnel were damaged during the incidents.

Inspector Jamie Harrison of the Formartine Community Policing team, said: “Balmedie remains a fantastic and very safe place to live, with low levels of crime.

“However, recently there have been several incidents where the Rangers Beach Hut, sheds and a poly tunnel run by the Better Balmedie group, situated behind the sports centre on Eigie Road have been damaged.

“This is especially tragic as these venues are being developed by members of the community who are trying to improve facilities and are becoming increasingly frustrated by these wanton acts.

“My officers are exploring every investigative opportunity we have regarding these crimes and I have arranged for additional officers to be on patrol at key times to hopefully prevent further incidents.

“I would urge anyone who has information about any of these crimes or who has information about any other incident, previously not reported to the Police to contact us on the numbers provided.

“It is really important that local police have a true picture of what is happening in our communities and in that regard, urge everyone to tell us what is happening by telephoning Police Scotland on 101 or 999 if it is an emergency or to remain anonymous telephone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Alan Jeffrey, from the Better Balmedie group, said: “Over the past few months Better Balmedie has been subjected to acts of break in, theft, wilful damage and vandalism which has required additional expense in terms of finance and time.

“These acts have been reported to Police Scotland for their attention.

“I would request that if anyone has been the victim of any such acts, no matter how trivial they may seem, they be reported to the police so that an overall picture of the extent of such demeanours may be determined.

“This is the only way that the perpetrators may be apprehended and such unacceptable behaviour curtailed.”