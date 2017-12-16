Police appeal for help after man goes missing from North-east home

Police are appealing for information after a man went missing from his North-east home.

Terry John Lewis, of Findochty, has been reported missing by his family.

Police said Terry caught a train to Aberdeen from Keith early on Thursday and was believed to be catching a Megabus from Aberdeen to Birmingham so he could visit family in Telford.

Terry last spoke to his family about 1pm on Thursday and has not yet arrived in Telford.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Anyone has seen Terry since the early on Thursday morning or has any information as to his current whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and for the information to be passed to the duty Sergeant for Moray.”