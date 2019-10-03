Police appeal for woman who found injured cat in north-east to get in touch

Police are appealing for the woman who found an injured cat in a north-east village to get in touch.

The female dog walker came across the injured cat, which had been shot, in Fettercairn last Thursday.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Karen Cooper said: “The black cat was found by a dog walker at around 1am on Thursday morning.

“He was found on a path close to the cemetery.

“The member of the public who discovered the cat managed to locate the owner who immediately took him for treatment.

“At that time it was unclear what was wrong, however, further investigation revealed he had been injured by shotgun pellets.

“Unfortunately, the cat was too badly wounded and the sad decision was made to put him to sleep.

“We are concerned this was a deliberate attempt to injure, or kill, a cat which is a criminal offence. We are keen to find out what happened.

“If anyone can help with our enquiry, we would urge them to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

A police statement said: “Police are requesting that the female dog walker within Fettercairn, who found the injured cat, that had been shot, make contact with officers at Stonehaven Police Station, or via the 101 number quoting CF024600091, as they may hold vital information to the inquiry.”