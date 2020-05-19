Police appeal for witnesses following north-east hedge fire

Police are appealing for information after a hedge fire in a north-east town.

The incident happened between 11.40pm on Friday and 1.45am on Saturday at Mount Street in Banchory.

Constable Mhairi Meston, of the Banchory Policing Team, said: “We are following a positive line of inquiry, however I encourage local residents with any piece of information, however small or insignificant they think it may be, to let us known, it may indeed help our inquiries.

“Did you see anyone at the time or someone acting suspiciously in the area some days before?

“Do you have private CCTV in the area which may help identify a person going to or leaving the area of Mount Street?

“Any information, please call 101, quote reference number 461 of 16 May.

“Alternatively if you wish to report anonymously, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”