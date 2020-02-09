Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after man dies in north-east crash

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man died in a crash in the north-east.

Police were called to reports of a collision on the B9077 at Kirkton of Durris near Banchory at 1.45pm yesterday.

A 66-year-old man died in the crash between a blue Seat Leon and a grey Renault Captur, which had been involved in a collision a short time earlier.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is under way.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the Road Policing Department, said, “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in this collision.

“An investigation is under way and I appeal to anyone who has not yet spoken to my officers and either witnessed the collision or saw the Seat Leon earlier, to contact police on 101 quoting incident number PS-20200208-1857.

“Likewise anyone who may have dashcam footage which could assist our inquiries is urged to come forward.”