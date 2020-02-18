Police appeal for witnesses after woman sexually assaulted in north-east town

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in a north-east town.

The incident happened in the Windmill Street area of Peterhead at around 9.20pm on Sunday.

The woman in her 30s was threatened and sexually assaulted by a man when walking home, but managed to escape. The man is then believed to have turned into King Street.

He is described as being in his early 40s, just under 6ft and spoke with a foreign accent. He was wearing a dark blue Puffa-style jacket with the hood up, white gloves, light blue jeans and black trainers or boots.

Detective Sergeant Scott Massie, of the Public Protection Unit in Fraserburgh, said: “The woman was understandably shocked and upset and we are appealing for witnesses or anyone who can help trace the person responsible to get in touch.

“If you have information please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3924 of Sunday, 16 February, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”