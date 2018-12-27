Police appeal for witnesses after woman hit by car on Aberdeen road

A witness appeal has been launched after a woman was hit by a car on a busy Aberdeen road.

The 68-year-old was hit by a blue Vauxhall Zafira on Tillydrone Avenue, between the junctions with St Machar Drive and Wingate Road, at around 6.15am this morning.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. The driver of the car was not hurt.

Sergeant Stuart Lawrence, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Inquiries into the circumstances of the collision are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed it or saw the blue Vauxhall Zafira or female pedestrian prior to the incident to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have stopped at the scene, and who has not yet passed their details to police, to contact us.

“I would ask anyone who has any other information, including any dash cam footage that was taken in the area from around this time, to contact Police Scotland on 101 using reference number 0755 of December 27.”