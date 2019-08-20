Police appeal for witnesses after woman allegedly attacked on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Police are appealing for information after a woman was allegedly assaulted on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the alleged attack near Williamhill bookmakers at around 12.40pm yesterday, but was not seriously injured.

The two women, aged 31 and 34, and a 33-year-old man have been charged and are due to appear at court at a later date.

Sergeant Kerri Johnston from the City Centre Community Policing Team said: “Three people have been charged in connection with this matter but our enquiries remain ongoing.

“We are aware that some members of the public recorded this incident and I would urge them to contact us and for the footage to be provided to us. Additionally, anyone else who witnessed the assault and has not yet spoken to police is asked to do so.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1578 of 19 August. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”