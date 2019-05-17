Police appeal for witnesses after three people seriously hurt in north-east crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a north-east crash left three people with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, which involved a grey Citroen C3 and a silver Ford Fiesta, at B9022 near Portsoy at 3.15pm yesterday.

The 82-year-old man who was driving the Citroen C3 suffered serious injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The 83-year-old female passenger also suffered serious injuries. She was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, but was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Both remain there in a serious condition.

The 32-year-old woman who was driving the Ford Fiesta was also taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she remains in a serious condition.

Sergeant Colin Matheson said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either car beforehand is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2460 of 16/05/2019.”