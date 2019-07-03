Police appeal for witnesses after thieves target north-east property

Homeowners have been left extremely upset after a break-in at their north-east property.

The rural property in Durris, Aberdeenshire was broken into between 11am and 12:30pm on Tuesday.

Officers are trying to trace a man who was seen in the area at the time who was dressed in dark clothing as he may be able to assist with inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Andy Machray said: “Jewellery and personal items were stolen from the property which has understandably been extremely upsetting for the home owners.

“A thorough investigation is ongoing in order to trace those responsible.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw anything unusual or suspicious vehicles or persons in the area during the time frame given to contact police on 101 using reference number CF0166140719. Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

“I would urge anyone who has been offered items for sale and may have concern as to where they have come from to contact police.

“I would also encourage homeowners to remain vigilant and report anything unusual or suspicious to police.”