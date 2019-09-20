Police appeal for witnesses after thieves break into north-east home

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves broke into a north-east home and stole jewellery.

The incident happened between 10.30am and 1pm yesterday at a home on Delgaty Crescent, Turriff.

Entry was forced to the property and a quantity of jewellery was taken.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “Housebreakings are very rare for the Turriff area and this has understandably left the home owners shaken and distressed.

“Inquiries are progressing and I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any unusual or suspicious activity to contact police immediately. I’d also like to speak to anyone travelling along the A947 Banff Road, Turriff, at the time who may have seen people coming out of the woods at the side of the road.

“Although the property was secure, I would take this opportunity to remind home owners to review their security – make sure you keep your doors and windows locked at all times.”

Information can be provided to Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 1590 on 19 September, or reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.