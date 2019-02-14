Police appeal for witnesses after thieves break into Aberdeen home

Police are appealing for information after a thieves broke into an Aberdeen home and stole goods worth more than £1,000.

The break-in took place at a property on Elmbank Terrace between February 5 and 12 while the owners were away.

Electrical and personal items have been reported stolen as well as two bikes all totalling more than £1,000.

DC Eddie Casey said: “I would urge anyone who saw anything unusual during the dates in question to get in touch as soon as possible as our inquiries continue.

“Given the number of items stolen there is every chance that the person – or people – responsible targeted the property on more than one occasion so please let us know if you saw anyone come and go. Call 101 quoting ref. no. 1156 of Feb 12.

“Crimes of this nature are rare in the area which makes this extremely disappointing. I would urge people who are leaving their properties unattended to ensure they are completely secure by locking all windows and doors and putting extra security measures in place if possible. Don’t give opportunistic thieves a chance.”