Police appeal for witnesses after suspicious van fire in Aberdeen

Members of the public are being urged to come forward following a suspicious van fire in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Auchmill Road in Bucksburn at around 3am on Tuesday.

Crews checked neighbouring properties amid fears the flames would spread, with police confirming the blaze is being treated as suspicious.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We sent two appliances from North Anderson Drive and extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets.

“We left the matter in the hands of Police Scotland.”

Sergeant Ellen Long, of Bucksburn Community Policing, said: “Thankfully nobody has been injured as a result of the fire and we believe that this was a targeted incident.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, the road is used by drivers throughout the night and we believe someone may information that could assists us.

“I would urge anyone with any information relating to this to contact police. I would also ask if anyone has any dashcam footage or private CCTV of the area to come forward.”

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 0261 of 28 January, 2020.