Witnesses appeal after spate of break-ins in north-east towns

Police Scotland is asking for witnesses to come forward following a spate of attempted thefts by housebreaking.

Cops in Montrose and Brechin are currently investigating a number of incidents.

Three separate incidents took place overnight, a break-in at Brechin Golf Club and Caledonian Golf Club in Montrose.

Police have said that nothing taken during the break-ins.

A further break-in was reported at Hillside Post Office near Montrose, again, with nothing being taken.

Around the same time, three individuals were disturbed in the driveway at Muirton of Ballochy, near Montrose, where it is thought they were trying to access the cars.

The police are not ruling out a possible line between the incidents.

Cops are also investigating the theft of a large sum of money from a veterinary practice on Park Road in Brechin.

The break-in took place overnight on Friday, and there has been a further attempt to enter the property over the weekend, which was not successful.

Officers will be patrolling in rural areas during the early hours of the next few days, however, they have asked that people secure their homes, businesses and buildings against any attempts to enter the property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, or anonymously call Crimestoppers with information.