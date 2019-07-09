Police appeal for witnesses after serious motorbike crash in Aberdeen
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a serious crash in Aberdeen.
A red Yamaha motorbike crashed into a tree on the old Deeside Railway Line, off Deeview South Road, Cults, in the early hours of June 26.
The 28-year-old rider was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for serious – but not life-threatening – injuries.
It is understood the man is still in hospital undergoing treatment and his condition has not worsened.
Police said nobody has been charged in connection with the crash which followed a police pursuit.
The incident was referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, as is routine.
Road Policing Inspector Neil Morrison said: “I would appeal to anyone who saw a red motorcycle in the lead-up to the incident to get in touch as soon as possible as our inquiries continue.
“Any dash-cam footage or private CCTV in particular could be extremely useful.”