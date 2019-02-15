Police appeal for witnesses after serious crash on north-east road

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a one-car crash on a north-east road.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident on the B977 near Glentoo.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the 24-year-old passenger was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and “remains in a serious condition”.

Fire and rescue crews were also called to the incident at around 8.49pm last night on the Hatton of Fintray to Kintore road.

The collision involved a black BMW 320 car travelling west.

The 23-year-old driver was slightly injured.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We sent two appliances to the incident, one from Kintore and one from Inverurie.

“One casualty needed to be cut out of the vehicle by the fire service.

“We used hydraulic cutting tools and lighting to free them.” The stop message came through at 9.19pm.

The B977 was closed for several hours while officers carried out investigations.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the car beforehand is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3818 of 14/02/2019.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident two vehicles crashed on Cookston Road, Portlethen.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the crash and said the two-vehicle collision was reported at 9.45pm last night.

Ambulance services were in attendance, but it was not believed there were any serious injuries.

Aberdeenshire Council was also called to attend after the collision damaged a street lamp-post.