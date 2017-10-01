Appeal for witnesses after 22 windows smashed at Aberdeen school

Police have issued the appeal after a number of windows were damaged at an Aberdeen primary school in the early hours of yesterday morning.

22 windows were discovered to have been broken and several items strewn across the playground at Tullos Primary School.

Torry Community Policing Team Constable Andy McNally said, “Vandalism to a school in particular is completely unacceptable.

“The cost of repair in this case will be significant and there can be impact upon pupils, parents and school staff until such repairs can be made”.

Constable McNally added, “This was a mindless act. I particularly appeal to the parents of young people in the area to be aware of what their children are doing when out at night and to reinforce the consequences of such acts upon the community and themselves.

“Anyone found to be will be reported to the appropriate authority be that the Procurator Fiscal or Youth Justice Management Unit”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 or, should they wish to provide this anonymously, via CrimeStoppers on 080055511 quoting incident 0239 of 30/09.