Police appeal for witnesses after school bus driver, 68, killed in horror crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after school bus driver was killed in a crash today.

A 68-year-old man died after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a head-on smash with a DAF lorry.

Emergency services were called to the collision, which also involved a red Audi A4 car, on the B979 South Deeside Road at about 7.45am this morning.

Police said the children on board the bus had suffered “bumps and bruises” while the drivers of the car and HGV were taken to hospital with “non- life threatening injuries”.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “If anyone witnessed the collision or either of the vehicles prior to the incident and has not yet spoken to officers please call Police Scotland quoting reference inc 633 of December 15.”

Meanwhile, Police Scotland have said that the road between Leggart Terrace and Netherley road has reopened. Officers would like thank drivers for the patience while the road was closed.