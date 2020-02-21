Police appeal for witnesses after ‘reckless’ driver damages north-east green space

More than £100 worth of damage was caused to a north-east green space after a car tore through the area.

A fence and the grass at The Green in the middle of Aboyne was damaged in the incident, believed to have happened on Friday evening.

Police have appealed for dashcam footage and personal CCTV footage of the area, and have launched a search for witnesses, asking them to come forward.

Constable Mhairi Meston said: “This is a reckless act on an area which is widely used and valued by the local community.

“I am keen to trace any witnesses who saw any vehicles within the vicinity on Friday evening.

“I appeal to anyone driving the area at the time to check their dash cam for possible footage, and also to local residents to get in touch if you have CCTV which could assist with our inquiries.

“This is an unusual incident to occur in our community and I want to make it clear that behaviour like this will not be tolerated. I would urge any person who is aware of who caused the damage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2345 of 17 February.