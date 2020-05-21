Police appeal for witnesses after mountain bikes stolen from north-east shed

Police are appealing for witnesses after three bikes were taken from a north-east property.

The mountain bikes were reported stolen from a shed on Prospect Terrace in Lumphanan, Aberdeenshire.

It is understood to have happened between midday on Friday, May 15 and noon on Monday.

The stolen bikes are described as:

• Grey Giant Talon adult’s mountain bike with green pedals.

• Grey/pink Scott Contessa 740 adult’s mountain bike with pink pedals.

• Grey/lime green specialized Riprock child’s mountain bike with green pedals.

Sergeant Malcy Smith, of the Marr Community Policing Team, said: “This is an unusual incident to have occurred in Lumphanan and I would appeal to anyone with any information that may help our inquiries, to contact us.

“I appeal to residents across the north-east to keep a look out for any suspicious activity and ensure that their homes, sheds, garages and property are secured properly.”

For advice on how to secure your property visit: www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/home-and-personal-property

Those with information are encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1295 of 18 May, or report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.