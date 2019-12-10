Police appeal for witnesses after man seriously hurt following van collision in north-east town

A man is in a life-threatening condition after being knocked down by a van in a north-east town.

Emergency services were called to St Peter Street in Peterhead at around 12.45pm yesterday following reports of a collision involving a white Citroen Dipatch van and a male pedestrian.

The 38-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where police described his condition as “life-threatening”.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we have already spoken with a number of witnesses.

“I would appeal to anyone who has not yet spoken to officers and believes they may have seen the vehicle or casualty prior to the collision or may have dash cam footage to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number PS-20191209-1668.”

The incident meant diversions were put in place, with the road closed until around 11pm to allow officers to carry out investigations into the crash.

One woman said: “Within the space of 35 to 40 minutes three police cars had closed the road and junction off, completely diverting all the traffic.”