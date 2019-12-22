Police appeal for witnesses after man hit by lorry in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for dash cam footage after a man was hit by a lorry in Aberdeen.

The incident happened on King Street near its junction with Regent Walk on Friday afternoon when a 69-year-old man was hit by a heavy goods vehicle.

He suffered minor injuries.

Officers want any witnesses or motorists who may have captured it on camera to come forward and help with their inquiries.

Road policing constable Iain Lind said: “Inquiries into the collision are ongoing and I am extremely interested in speaking to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen the pedestrian immediately beforehand.

“I would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam footage of the incident. Anyone with information who has not already spoken to officers should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2912 of December 20.”